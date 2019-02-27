News briefs: Great Westport Burger Contest kicks off Friday; Main to Train public meeting set

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close News briefs: Great Westport Burger Contest kicks off Friday; Main to Train public meeting set 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Great Westport Burger Contest kicks off Friday

WESTPORT — March is burger month in Westport, with the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce launching a new event for the town and its residents — the Great Westport Burger Contest.

This event is a follow-up to the Great Westport Pizza Contest run last year.

On March 1 at noon, First Selectman Jim Marpe will proclaim the month of March as Westport Burger Month. This announcement and the kick off of the event will take place at Tavern on Main.

The contest, to take place throughout the month of March, will have 17 burger-making restaurants compete in seven different categories to be crowned Best Burger Maker in Westport. Judging will be done by the residents of the town by voting online for each category. By voting, each participant is entered into a drawing to win a free burger from one of the seven winning restaurants. Last year, over 2,000 votes were cast.

“This is a fun way for our community to interact, support our local restaurants and best of all get to eat lots of hamburgers,” said Matthew Mandell, executive director of the chamber about his newest event. “It’s all about creating experiences and this will be a positive for everyone; businesses, residents and of course the town as a whole.”

The 17 restaurants competing across the town are: Amis, Black Duck, Border Grill, Dunvilles, Harvest, Jesup Hall, Jr’s, Little Barn, Match Burger, McDonald’s, Parker Mansion, Rothbard, Rye Ridge Deli, Shake Shack, Spotted Horse, Tarry Lodge and Tavern on Main.

The seven categories are Best Classic Burger, Best Cheese Burger, Best Gourmet Burger, Best Veggie Burger, Best Non Beef Burger (fish, turkey, lamb, etc.), Best Fast Food Burger and Best Slider. Each restaurant can enter up to four categories, but can only win two at most.

Residents have a month, beginning on March 1 and ending on March 31, to visit all the venues, enjoy the offerings, then go to the chamber’s Burger Contest webpage to vote via cellphone or computer. As the community participates throughout the month the social media hash tag #greatwestportburger can used in posts.

The winning restaurants, to be announced April 1, will receive a plaque to commemorate their achievement. For more information and to access the voting pages, go to www.westportwestonchamber.com/burger.

Main to Train public meeting set

WESTPORT — The town will host a public information meeting on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the Westport Town Hall regarding the Main to Train Study.

The purpose of this study is to identify improvements to vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian safety and circulation along Post Road (Route 1) and Riverside Avenue (Route 33).

An important component of the study process is to conduct outreach to Westport residents, business owners, commuters and other local stakeholders who are concerned about transportation in Westport.

This is the third of five public meetings planned over the course of the study, and will provide attendees the opportunity to discuss preliminary concepts in a workshop with the project team and to share observations and concerns.