News Briefs: Westport fund guru adds $2B to fortune; Tax assistance program begins Jan. 28

Westport fund guru adds $2B to fortune

WESTPORT — Greenwich billionaire Ray Dalio added $2 billion to his personal fortune last year, according to Institutional Investor estimates pegged to a 14.6 percent gain for the largest hedge fund run by his Bridgewater Associates in Westport.

Institutional Investor calculated gains according to estimates for Dalio’s personal investments as well as Bridgewater client fees.

In 2016, the Dalio Foundation disbursed $126 million, with more than 100 Connecticut nonprofits among those getting grants.

African-American history exhibit in town

“Westport Remembered: The History of African Americans in Westport” is an exhibit that explores the contributions and struggles of the town’s black residents from earliest settlement to present.

The exhibit is on display at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, through June.

No charge for members and children 10 and under, $5 for nonmembers, $3 for students and seniors. Historical society hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424, ext. 5.

Tax assistance program begins Jan. 28

The no cost, full service AARP/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program, with special attention to seniors and low to moderate-income households, is available to the community again this year.

Basic income tax preparation and electronic filing of state and federal taxes will be offered at two Westport locations beginning Jan. 28 through April 17 by appointment only.

Town Hall hours are Mondays from Jan. 28 to April 17 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. To schedule appointments at town hall, call 203-341-1050 Monday through Thursday, between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Center for Senior Activities hours for the tax program are Wednesdays from Jan. 30 through April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from Jan. 31 to April 11 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule appointments at the senior center, call 203-341-5099.