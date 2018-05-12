News Briefs: Westport Farmers’ Market is back, Library hosts author

Westport Farmers’ Market is back

WESTPORT — The yearly tradition of toasting the opening of the Westport Farmers’ Market will be held May 17.

The public is welcome to take part in the tradition, with this year’s toast provided by Cross Culture Kombucha, one of the WFM’s newest and most exciting vendors. Their ginger brew, or “booch” as CCK affectionately calls it, will feature fresh ginger grown by one of the WFM’s original vendors, Fort Hill Farm of New Milford.

Every second Friday of the month, WFM organizes and funds the Staples High School Culinary Arts students in preparing dinner at the Gillespie Center in Westport, the community kitchen for the Homes for Hope organization. Over 150 students in the Culinary Arts Program participate in every aspect of preparing a meal - from menu creation to serving.

For more information, visit www.westportfarmersmarket.com, or email director@westportfarmersmarket.com. Find the WFM on FB, Instagram, and Twitter, too!

Library hosts author

WESTPORT — The Westport Library will host an evening featuring New York Times bestselling author Jane Green in conversation with novelist Jenna Blum about Blum’s new book The Lost Family.

The evening will feature conversation, signature cocktails created especially for the evening and appetizers inspired by Blum’s novel at Tim’s Kitchen at Wakeman Town Farm Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

Jane Green is the author of nineteen novels, one cookbook, and a weekly column about her adventures in Westport, published in the UK magazine, "The Lady." Her latest book, The Sunshine Sisters, is now out in paperback. In her next life she hopes to come back and live at Wakeman Town Farm.

Jenna Blum is the New York Times and international bestseller of Those Who Save Us, The Stormchasers, and her new novel The Lost Family.

Wakeman Town Farm is a community partner for this event. Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased online. Seating is limited. Registration link.