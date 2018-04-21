News Briefs: Traffic warning for Maker Faire
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, April 21, 2018
WESTPORT — The Westport Police Department advises all residents and motorists that the 2018 Maker Faire will be taking place this coming Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Maker Faire will consist of a number of attractions stretching from the Taylor Lot (lower library lot) on Jesup Road to the Veteran’s Green on Main Street along with numerous other related activities taking place in the Baldwin lot on Elm Street.
Officers will be
standing by at major intersections to guide pedestrians and ensure public safety. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and be mindful of traffic as it is expected to be a busy day in the downtown area.
The Baldwin lot and Taylor lot will be closed for the Maker Faire beginning late on Friday until the event concludes on Saturday Evening.