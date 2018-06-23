News Briefs: Town to host United Nations guests

Qdoba closes

2 locations

WESTPORT — Qdoba Mexican Eats has closed locations at Westport’s Playhouse Square and on Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The fast-casual eatery was acquired this past March by the New York-based private equity investment firm Apollo Global Management, which paid $305 million to former owner Jack-In-The-Box.

United Nations event Saturday

WESTPORT — The annual jUNe Day event is Saturday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m. at Saugatuck Elementary School on Riverside Avenue. Over 300 guests from the United Nations community in New York will be on hand for the event. Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and UN Association President Bill Hass will welcome the guests, and jUNe Day Chairwoman Michaela Maccoll will outline activities.

Thecelebration was established in 1965 by the late Ruth Steinkraus Cohen, founder of the UN Association of Southwestern Connecticut and International Visitors Committee of Connecticut, in observance of the signing of the UN charter on June 26, 1945.

On Saturday, the flags of many of the 193 members of the United Nations will fly on the Post Road bridge named in Cohen’s honor.

For information, call Bill Hass at 203-454-7685.