Taxes due Oct. 1

WESTPORT — Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents today that second quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due Oct. 1. Taxpayers have until Nov. 1 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.

Failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.

Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account on-line at www.westportct.gov.

Dolan sues Altice USA to enforce jobs pledge

NORWALK — Charles Dolan and several family members have sued Altice USA in Delaware court, alleging the company failed to keep a promise to maintain a workforce of more than 460 employees at its News 12 cable news network division.

After acquiring Cablevision and its Optimum platform in June 2016 for $17.7 billion from the Dolan family, Altice USA instituted layoffs at its News 12 studio in Norwalk, taping newscasts instead at a New Jersey studio.

In their lawsuit, the Dolans indicated they never intended to sell News 12, but were induced by Altice to do so in recognition of the value the cable news network has for attracting and maintaining cable TV subscribers.

Other plaintiffs in the Altice USA suit including his sons James and Patrick Dolan, the former leading Cablevision and the latter president of News 12 at the time of the sale.