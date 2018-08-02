News Briefs: Remembering Newman at the farmers market...

WESTPORT — This September marks 10 years since the passing of Westport resident Paul Newman. Newman started Newman’s Own in Westport with a purpose: to give away profits to charity.

He founded the Westport Farmers Market in June 2006 with his friend, Michel Nischan, CEO of Wholesome Wave in Bridgeport.

To celebrate Newman’s life, the Newman’s Own Foundation will share memories of him on video at the Westport Farmers Market on Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People are invited to tell their stories on video. Clips may be shared by Newman’s Own in a video and on social media.

Those who can’t attend the event at the market can submit stories to social@newmansownfoundation.org.

Playhouse

to stage ‘Understudy’

WESTPORT — Westport Country Playhouse will stage the recent Off-Broadway hit, “The Understudy,” a backstage comedy about a Hollywood action star rehearsing for a role on Broadway amid tensions with his understudy.

The cast includes Eric Bryant, Connecticut Critics Circle Award winner; Brett Dalton of ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”; and Andrea Syglowski, award-winning actress. Running Aug. 14 through Sept. 1, the comedy is written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by David Kennedy, Westport Country Playhouse associate artistic director.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Special series feature Taste of Tuesday (Aug. 14), LGBT Night Out (Aug. 16), opening night (Aug. 18), Sunday Symposium (Aug. 19), Together at the Table Family Dinner (Aug. 21), Open Captions (Aug. 26), Backstage Pass (Aug. 29), Playhouse Happy Hour (Aug. 30), and Thursday TalkBack (Aug. 30).

Single tickets start at $30.

For information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org, call the box office at 203-227-4177, 888-927-7529, or visit the playhouse at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1.