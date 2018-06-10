News Briefs: Police write 37 seat belt citations, Tenth Annual Great Duck Race
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
Police write
37 seat belt citations
WESTPORT — During its annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility seat belt enforcement campaign, which took place May 21 to June 3, town police wrote 37 citations for seat belt violations.
The campaign, which coincided with one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year, was twofold: It combined increased enforcement, and a zero-tolerance policy with effective communication to road users on the importance of seat belt use.
For information on Click It or Ticket, visit nhtsa.gov/ciot.
10th annual Great Duck Race
WESTPORT — The 10th annual Great Duck Race will take place on Saturday, June 9, at 12:30 p.m. at Parker Harding Place.
Three thousand small numbered plastic ducks will bob down the Saugatuck River.
The first duck to cross the finish line will win the owner of its matching ticket $5,000. Nine others will share in an additional $5,000.
The race is a fundraiser whose proceeds benefit 100,000 people served by the more than two dozen nonprofit organizations the club supports.
Numbered tickets are $20, and may be purchased at http://bit.ly/2HwbwNg