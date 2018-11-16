News Briefs:

Police probing overnight car break-ins

WESTPORT — Police have been patroling the area around Harbor and Duck Pond Roads following a series of overnight car break-ins.

Additionally Lt. Jillian Cabana said a car stolen Nov. 9 in Norwalk has been recovered in that area.

No further information was available Tuesday morning.

The area is the latest to be hit by car break-ins. Previously Ansonia, Derby, Milford, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull police have reported a series of break-ins in the past several weeks.

Cops collect 2 tons of food, $1,750 for Bridgeport Rescue Mission

WESTPORT — In six hours Saturday at the local Stop & Shop local police officers collected more than two tons of food and $1,750 for the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The collection was part of the Holiday Food Drive organized by Anna Rycenga, a local resident and Officers Mark Grasso and Scott Thompson.

The collection began at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. at the Stop & Shop, 1790 Post Road East. The Bridgeport Rescue Mission serves the hungry and homeless.

Real estate office

moves to new space

WESTPORT — Weichert, Realtors-Madison and Post has moved into a larger, more centrally located office space in Westport to better serve homebuyers and sellers. The new office is located at 95 Post Road West in Westport.

In addition to the Westport office, the Connecticut-based Weichert affiliate also has offices in Stamford, Ridgefield and Greenwich.

For information, visit www.madisonandpost.com.