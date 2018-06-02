News Briefs: Mobi-mat in place at Compo,

Mobi-mat in

place at Compo

WESTPORT — The Parks and Recreation Department and Commission, the first selectman, the Human Services Department and Commission, and the Commission on People with Disabilities introduced the Mobi-Mat at Compo Beach this past week. The Mobi-Mat is an eco-friendly, high-quality, outdoor access surface which brings tactical agility to unstable grounds for aging people with walkers or canes, wheelchair-bound people and parents with strollers.

“We are thrilled that we can offer people with disabilities and young families with strollers full access to our beach,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said.

Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Fava said, “This mat creates an opportunity for all beach-goers to have access to the water.”

ADA swim hours at Longshore

WESTPORT — The Parks and Recreation Department has established ADA swim hours at Longshore Pool on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 25 through Aug. 26.

“This time is being set aside for those with special needs that often don’t utilize the pool due to overstimulation from what can sometimes be a busy setting with lots of people, noise and splashing,” Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Fava said.

Results of drainage study

to be presented

WESTPORT — Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich has announced the findings and results of the townwide Drainage Study, and Downtown Resiliency and Recovery Plan will be presented at the Westport Flood and Erosion Control Board on June 6.

The town received a Community Development Block Grant in 2016 to do a townwide study of flooding problems, as well as to examine how the downtown area could become more resilient during a flooding event and how it could recover more rapidly after a flooding event.

The meetings will take place in the Town Hall auditorium as part of the regular monthly meeting of the Flood and Erosion Control Board.