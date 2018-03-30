News Briefs: Memorial Day parade info, Easter egg hunt, Summer Camp at the Historical Society

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Memorial Day parade info, Easter egg hunt, Summer Camp at the Historical Society 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Memorial Day parade

to honor WWI veterans

WESTPORT — The Westport Veterans Council has announced the theme for the 2018 Memorial Day float contest will be “Honoring the Veterans of World War I,” as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of that war. The VFW is named for Joseph J. Clinton, and the American Legion is named for August Matthias, both of whom were WWI veterans.

There will be certificates awarded in the following categories: Best development of theme, best youth organizational float, most creative, best community organization, most colorful, and the best overall float.

On Memorial Day (Monday, May 28), the parade will begin on Riverside Avenue at 9 a.m. Memorial services will be on Veterans Green immediately following the parade.

DTC elects new officers

Westport’s Democratic Town Committee has elected new officers for the 2018-20 term.

Ellen Lautenberg will continue as chairwoman of the committee, with Becky Martin assuming the role of vice chairwoman.

Alan Shinbaum was once again elected treasurer and Lee Arthurs will again resume the role of secretary of the committee.

Easter egg hunt

set for Saturday

WESTPORT — The Greens Farms Volunteer Fire Co. will host its 67th annual Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds of Long Lots School on Hyde Lane.

Children will hunt for the eggs in age groups through age 10. Children finding specially marked eggs will receive Easter baskets.

The Easter bunny will be there to meet and greet the children.

Summer camp at

the Historical Society

WESTPORT — The Westport Historical Society’s Time Travelers Summer Camp is for children ages 7 to 12.

Each week-long session meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a special theme, including day-long field trips to Adams Academy, Compo Beach and Wilton Historical Society, along with an end-of-camp Friday celebration.

Cost is $250 for members, $300 for nonmembers, $75 daily and $10 sibling discount, which includes snack, materials and one lunch on Friday.

For information and to register, go to westporthistory.org