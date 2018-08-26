News Briefs: LiveGirl returns to Westport, Westport artist’s new solo exhibition

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close News Briefs: LiveGirl returns to Westport, Westport artist’s new solo exhibition 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LiveGirl returns

to Westport

WESTPORT — The 10-week LiveGirl Program is returning to Westport’s Toquet Hall Teen Center. The session will begin on Oct. 4, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. and run through Dec. 13.

“LiveGirlTalk is a free 10-week discussion group that creates a brave space for girls. The overall goal of LiveGirlTalk is to build social emotional intelligence and self-esteem,” said Kevin Godburn, Westport Youth Services program director

To register, visit golivegirl.com/leadership.

Westport artist exhibits ‘Peace’ works in Colo.

WESTPORT — Peace, the universal, elusive quest of mankind, has been a major inspiration for artist Marlene Siff in recent years. It has resulted in a body of work titled “Elements of Peace,” a part of which is on view as a solo exhibition in the Polly Addison Gallery at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder, Colo., through Oct. 7.

The exhibition includes five large multidimensional paintings. Although best known for her vivid explosions of color for which she is recognized, the five works feature Siff’s black and subtle, meditative white constructions

A 53-year resident of Westport, Siff has been an active member of the art communities in the tri-state and the New York City regions.