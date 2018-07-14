News Briefs: Kraut awarded state election grant, Annual lobster clambake

Kraut awarded state election grant

WESTPORT — Westport Representative Town Meeting member Greg Kraut, a Republican who is running for the state’s 136th District House seat, recently announced that he has been awarded campaign financing under the Connecticut Citizens’ Election Program.

To qualify for the grant Kraut had to successfully pass a state audit documenting broad based support from Westport Electors. “We have been fortunate that our all-inclusive, fact based, solution oriented, pro-Westport message has achieved another important milestone and is gaining momentum” Kraut said.

“The support was overwhelming, and the funds were raised in a matter of weeks. These funds will allow the campaign to begin putting our plan into action and start us moving toward a Nov. 6 win” Kraut said.

“This is a tool for a healthy and open democracy because it keeps out special interest money. I can only spend these funds. I must run my campaign efficiently and fiscally responsible, which is the exact message, I will bring to Hartford” Kraut said.

Annual lobster clambake

WESTPORT — The Westport Center for Senior Activities’ annual lobster clambake will take place at the center on July 19. Entrée choices include Maine lobster, steak, swordfish, and chicken. All dinners include mussels, steamers, garden salad, corn-on the-cob, baked potato, dinner-roll, watermelon and beverages. Entertainment for the event will be provided by Richard “Cookie” Thomas. Thomas is a versatile vocalist who performs classic standards from the likes of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, and has performed at many local venues including the Levitt Pavilion, Silvermine Tavern and Foxwoods Casino.

Reservations and payment are due by Friday, July 13. The cost is $28. The event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

The Westport Center for Senior Activities is at 21 Imperial Ave. For information or to register for activities, please call 203-341-5099 or visit us at www.westportct.gov/seniorcenter or on Face Book.