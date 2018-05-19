News Briefs: Job interview success workshop

WESTPORT — Youth Services Program Director Kevin Godburn has announced that a new Job Interview Success Workshop will be offered for local students in grades eight to 12 on Monday, May 21, at 7 p.m. in Westport Town Hall Room 201.

“Get ready to ace that next interview. If you are a student who will be interviewing for a summer job, part-time job, volunteer opportunity or internship, this is an essential program for you. Want to get a head start on your college admissions interviews? Participants will learn how to make a good impression, create a 30-second pitch, and answer typical interview questions,” Godburn said.

The workshop will be led by career counselor Lauren Rosenkranz, who has worked with students and adults in academic, corporate and nonprofit settings. She has taught workshops on career exploration, job search, resume writing and interviewing for groups large and small.

The program is free, but space is limited. Register at toquethall.org.

For information about the workshop or upcoming Youth Services programs, contact Godburn at kgodburn@westportct.gov or 203-341-1155.