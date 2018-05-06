News Briefs: Historic walking tour, Library opens new Riverwalk level

Footsteps of Patriots walking tour set for May 12

WESTPORT — The Westport Historical Society hosts an “In the Footsteps of Patriots” walking tour on May 12 at 3 p.m. The tour is a chance for history buffs to learn about one of the town’s oldest settled areas, some homes of which date to the mid-1700s. Ed Gerber, past president of the society will be accompanied on the tour by Edward Hynes, a specialist on the history of Westport during the American Revolution. The tour will begin on the green across from the cemeteries at the foot of Old Hill Road. Admission is $10 for Historical Society members, $12 for nonmembers. Register at westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

Library will open new Riverwalk level June 4

WESTPORT — The Westport Library announced the new Riverwalk Level and interim library will open June 4. The completion of this first phase of construction on the long-awaited Library Transformation Project will culminate in a special opening reception that day at the library.

“This Interim Library space will give us all an exciting preview of what’s to come when the entire building is completed in 2019, including stunning panoramic views of the Saugatuck River, the latest technology, a new program room, various quiet spaces, materials representing all elements of the library’s collection, a MakerSpace and so much more,” said library Executive Director Bill Harmer.

During this next Phase II of the Transformation Project, the library collection, which will be temporarily limited due to the reduction in footprint in the Interim space, will be available exclusively out of the Riverwalk Level while construction begins on the main and upper levels.

During Phase II, which is expected to last approximately 10 months, the library will provide the same services available, including reference, circulation, account support and inter-library loans.