Cones with a Cop

WESTPORT — On Monday, June 18, the Westport Police Department will host a Cones with a Cop” event to celebrate the end of another school year.

Join the men and women of the Westport Police Department for an ice cream cone from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Jesup Green, in front of the Westport Public Library.

The event is free.

Residents can sit down with officers, ask questions and discuss community issues.

Local trails included in

state challenge

HARTFORD — A local state park and state forest are included in this year’s “The Sky’s the Limit” hiking challenge, which encourages residents to get outside and take advantage of Connecticut’s trails.

This year’s challenge focuses on lesser-known trails. Hikers who complete 10 of the 14 listed trails receive a medallion or pin. Those who complete all 14 are entered for a chance to win a hand-carved hiking staff.

The Seth Low Pierrepont State Park Reserve on Barlow Mountain Road in Ridgefield and the lower block of the Paugussett State Forest on Great Quarter Road in Newtown are included.

For a complete list and for information, visit ct.gov/DEEP/SkystheLimit.