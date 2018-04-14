News Briefs: Cedar Point Yacht Club open house, Community Theatre Announces Yankee Tavern

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Cedar Point Yacht Club open house, Community Theatre Announces Yankee Tavern 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cedar Point Yacht

Club open house

WESTPORT — Cedar Point Yacht Club will host an open house on May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The club was organized in 1887 to “promote interest in the sport of sailing.” Cedar Point regularly hosts regattas and championship-level events for various classes of sailboats.

Cedar Point is on Bluff Point, at the end of Saugatuck Island. For information, contact William.adler@yahoo.com.

Community Theatre to produce ‘Yankee Tavern’

WESTPORT — Westport Community Theatre will produce “Yankee Tavern,” by Steven Dietz, April 13 to 29 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on April 19 at 8 p.m.

Ruth Anne Baumgartner directs the play, which is produced by Joan Lasprogato. Rachel Dalton, Phil Lorenzo, Frank Smith and Ward Whipple are cast in the production.

Following the matinée on April 22, a talk and question-and-answer session will explore the conspiracy theories that swirl around the World Trade Center disaster of 9/11, the subject at the heart of the play. The production’s director and cast will join professor Gordon Arnold, of Montserrat College of Art (Massachusetts) in a discussion of conspiracy theories and American culture. .Those with reservations for any of the 10 performances can attend.