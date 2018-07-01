News Briefs: Blood donation opportunities, Lifetime Learners offers sessions

Blood donation opportunities

DARIEN — The Red Cross needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo. These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves. The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming local donation sites:

Fairfield

July 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

July 10: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairfield police station, 100 Reef Road

July 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road

Norwalk

July 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards St.

Westport

June 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane

Wilton

July 9: 1 to 6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road

Lifetime Learners classes

NORWALK — Registration is open for summer sessions of Lifetime Learners at Norwalk Community College for courses beginning July 10. Offerings include science fiction films, art, tai chi and several others.

For information and to register, go to lifetimelearners.org or call 203-857-3330.

Hot weather forecast

WESTPORT — The weather forecast is beautiful and warmer temperatures are coming our way. The Westport Police and Fire departments are reminding residents about the dangers of hot cars.

“It's never safe to leave children, the elderly or pets alone in the car in the heat,” read a statement from the town.

On average, 37 children die each year due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke;42 children died last year. All of these deaths were preventable.

Ten minutes ... that’s how long it takes for the temperature inside a vehicle to rise 20 degrees. For children, in particular, this increase is enough to result in death.