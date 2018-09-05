Newport looks forward to cruise ship visitors in fall season

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport officials say they expect an increase in visitor counts because of expected fall season cruise ship crowds following a disappointing summer season.

Local retailers say the summer was a mixed bag, getting off to a slow start due to a chilly and rainy June. The Newport Daily News reports the humidity of July and August also had an impact.

Trudy Coxe, executive director of the Preservation Society of Newport County, said the number of visitors at the 11 mansions and properties between Memorial Day and Labor Day was down 1.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith says the city will be welcoming 50 cruise ships from September through early November.

