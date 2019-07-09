Newman’s Own Foundation CEO fired amid harassment claims

WESTPORT — The head of Westport-based Newman’s Own Foundation charity has been fired amid harassment allegations, according to the New York Post.

Bob Forrester, who has led the organization since founder Paul Newman’s death in 2008, was removed from his role as president and CEO after complaints from former employees.

A female staff member had accused Forrester of inapppropriate behavior within recent months, and during the inquiry, the foundation discovered more allegations by other staff members, the report said.

A statement from a foundation spokeswoman said an independent special committee has appointed Jennifer Smith Turner as president and CEO on an interim basis, according to the Post.

The foundation receives profits from the Newman’s Own food business.

Forrester could not be reached for comment, the report said.