Newark City Council votes to increase their salaries

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Newark City Council has agreed to increase their salaries by more than $30,000.

Councilors agreed Tuesday to pay raises that will increase salaries to $95,000, up from $64,000. NJ.com reports Council President Mildred Crump will earn $105,000, a 48 percent increase from her $71,000 salary.

During Tuesday's morning meeting, five members of the council approved their salary increases without comment. City Clerk Kenneth Lewis says this is the council's first salary increase since 2006, and includes a cost of living increase.

Councilman Augusto Amador voted no on raising salaries, saying the position is part-time and he would prefer the increases would follow making council positions full-time jobs.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com