WESTPORT — The town has launched the new web site Choosewestport.com looking to draw more businesses to Westport.

The site — which is a public partnership between commercial developers, real estate agents and the town — describes the benefits of opening and operating a business in town.

The site’s initial marketing campaign targets small businesses, entrepreneurs and other professionals currently operating in the metro region. The campaign will invite interested parties to explore the benefits of locating or relocating to Westport and will focus on sustaining and increasing the current interest in Westport’s commercial markets.

“The Choosewestport.com website speaks to the vibrant economy in this community,” said First Selectman Jim Marpe in a news release. “It will provide a sustainable forum and a gateway to the existing network of successful entrepreneurs and professionals in Westport that is both inspiring and enriching.”

In 2019, the town issued a request for proposal from qualified marketing firms to advertise the benefits of living and working in Fairfield County. Westport-based branding firm, the Visual Brand, was chosen to create the website, creative content and arrange the digital advertisements. Since that time, videos have been created to document local business success stories in the retail, small business, and financial services sectors.

“Those of us who live and work in Westport enjoy the vibrancy, amenities and community of Westport,” said Randy Herbertson, principal of the Visual Brand and chair of the Downtown Planning and Implementation Committee. “These are all marketable assets, and the timing is ripe for attracting new business and enhancing Westport’s exposure beyond our own lines.”

In addition to encouraging new business, Choosewestport.com has a platform to support existing businesses in town.

Westport operation director Sara Harris said any commercial entity that wants to get involved with the Choosewestport.com project can contact her at Sharris@westportct.gov.