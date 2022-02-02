New turning point? More countries easing COVID restrictions

GENEVA (AP) — Late-night disco partying. Elbow-to-elbow seating in movie theaters. Mask-free bearing of faces in public, especially in Europe and North America: Bit by bit, many countries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus are opening up and easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures aimed to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket.
The early moves to relax such restrictions evoke a new turning point in a nearly two-year pandemic that has been full of them.