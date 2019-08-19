New transit program to help residents in recovery

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation is planning to start a program to provide residents in recovery with transportation assistance.

Ross MacDonald, public transit coordinator for the agency, says the program will be first introduced in Rutland and Northeast Kingdom and will work in cooperation with recovery centers and transportation providers.

The goal is to help residents having trouble getting to treatment appointments or to and from their employment.

The Rutland Herald reports the recovery centers will contact the regional transit center for clients to see if any trip costs are covered through eligible health care programs.

If it is not covered, the recovery center will use its allocation and budget to pay for the trip.

The Federal Transit Administration has provided $160,000 to fund the program.

