New tech vendor to handle sports betting at 2 W.Va. casinos

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A casino operator has signed an agreement with a technology vendor to replace another one whose contract dispute caused a shutdown of sports betting at two West Virginia casinos.

International Gaming Technology said in a news release this week that it will deliver retail and mobile sports betting to customers at Delaware North 's Mardi Gras Casino in Nitro and the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

The statement gave no timetable for the launch of the service. One of sports betting's biggest days is Sunday when the Super Bowl will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Previous vendor Miomni's Gaming's contract dispute with a third-party technology supplier shuttered sports betting at the two racetracks during the height of last year's NCAA basketball tournament. Buffalo, New York-based Delaware North later terminated its contract with Miomni Gaming.