Melissa Mack in her new Westport home-goods store, Om In The Home. The store opened June 29. The interior of Om in the Home, where, according to owner Melissa Mack, "Everything's all natural, sustainable, good for the environment and good for the world." The home goods store "Om in the Home" opened at 1869 Post Road East in Westport on June 29.

WESTPORT — Om in the Home is not an average interior design store.

“I design for the whole person,” store owner Melissa Mack said. “... Sometimes your space can inhibit certain things from moving forward in your life. Fixing any blocks and moving energy around can improve your life.”

Couches, rugs and tables should not only be comfortable and pretty, but improve the flow of positive energy throughout the home, said Mack, a Fairfield resident who spent her childhood between weeks in New York City and weekends and summers in Westport.

Mack was a clinical therapist before she returned to school in the Residential and Commercial Interior Design program at Fairfield University as a young mom. Currently a real estate agent with Sotheby’s International Realty in Southport, Mack has studied feng shui designs and is a trained reiki master. With Om In the Home, which opened on Post Road East in late June, Mack hopes to incorporate all of her professional experiences.

For years, Mack consulted her friends on how to improve the energy in their homes. “If you get divorced, smudge and clear your house. If you’ve been sick, clear your house,” she said.

Om sells sage kits to help with smudging and clearing bad energy, in addition to quartz crystals, which Mack said pulls good energy into the home.

Customers can also buy carpets from India, jewel-tone couches and hanging lights in the shop. “Everything’s all natural, sustainable, good for the environment and good for the world. And, we give back,” Mack said, adding her products are affordable by Westport standards.

A portion of all store proceeds go to organizations working to help combat homelessness, and Mack partnered with Massachusetts-based Prosperity Candle to design candles that supports refugee women artisans. Mack designed the scents and essential oils in each candle to correlate with a different chakra — or energy center in your body — such as enlightenment or love.

Shoppers can buy a candle, or have Mack perform a home energy consultation and help design an exterior environment that supports one’s interior goals.

“There is something to it, that your surroundings balance your life,” Mack said. She hopes to make Om a community space, and has thus far hosted a meditation session and essential oils class in the store.

Mack’s boyfriend of 11 years, Jared Miller, ran interior design and architecture firms for years and assists Mack with the business.

“It won’t be for everyone. You don’t have to be a hippie to come in here, but you have to be a little open,” Mack said.

