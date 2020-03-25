New rules coming for New England's recreational cod fishery

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — New rules are coming for the recreational fishery for cod in the Gulf of Maine, federal fishing regulators said.

The recreational cod fishery in the Gulf of Maine is closed until Sept. 15. Cod were once abundant off New England, but the population collapsed after years of commercial overfishing.

They're also popular with sport fishermen. Regulators are developing new recreational rules, and expect them to be in place by the early summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The recreational fishery for haddock will be open in the Gulf of Maine later this year. The fishery runs from this April 15 to Feb. 28, 2021. The possession limit for the fishery is 15 per day. Haddock, like cod, are groundfish that are an important source of food for humans.