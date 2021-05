WESTPORT — The Board of Education has appointed new principals to Long Lots elementary and Kings Highway elementary schools. Both appointments go into effect July 1.

Kimberly Ambrosio was named as the Long Lots principal and Tracey Carbone will take the Kings Highway position.

Both come to the positions after years of service to their respective schools.

Ambrosio’s career began with New Haven Public Schools as a fifth-grade teacher in 2003. She joined the Long Lots staff in 2004, again as a fifth-grade teacher. In 2008, she shifted over to teaching kindergarten at Long Lots, a post she held until 2011 when she was named the district’s K-5 Math and Literacy Coordinator.

In 2014, Ambrosio was appointed assistant principal at Coleytown Elementary School and stayed in that job until 2018, when the district restructured its elementary leadership model. She returned to Long Lots as an assistant principal and, since December, she has been interim principal at Long Lots.

Ambrosio has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Connecticut and a master of science in elementary education from the University of Bridgeport. In addition, she has a Certificate of Advanced Studies in educational leadership from Sacred Heart University.

Carbone has a similarly distinguished career, which started in Bridgeport Public Schools in 1996. There, she served as a third-grade teacher for three years before joining the Kings Highway staff as a third-grade teacher.

This marked the beginning of a 22-year career at Kings Highway, in which she has also served as a literacy specialist, literacy coach and an assistant principal.

Carbone has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education/moderate special education/English honors program from Boston College. In addition, she has a master’s degree in reading and a sixth-year diploma in educational leadership from Southern Connecticut State University.