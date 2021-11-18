New plan allows only vaccinated House members in chamber

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House on Thursday released its plan for the upcoming legislative session, announcing a limited number of vaccinated lawmakers will be allowed on the chamber floor and that unvaccinated representatives will need to undergo COVID-19 testing three times a week in order to work in their on-campus offices.
Their plan comes two weeks after the Senate released its own plan on how the 60-day session that begins Jan. 10 will look, and it differs in key ways. In the Senate, there is no vaccination requirement to be on the chamber floor, but daily testing will be required on those days for all 49 senators and staff, regardless of vaccination status.