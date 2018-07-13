New photo exhibit of WWI battlefields opening in NYC park

NEW YORK (AP) — A new outdoor photography exhibit featuring contemporary images of European battlefields where American soldiers fought a century ago is opening in New York City.

The traveling exhibit titled, "Fields of Battle, Lands of Peace: The Doughboys 1917-1918" is being unveiled Friday at Worth Square in Manhattan. It runs through Aug. 12.

The photos by British photojournalist Michael St. Maur Sheil tell the story of the World War I battlefields in France and Belgium where U.S. troops fought and died from November 1917 to November 1918.

The exhibit by the National World War I Museum and Memorial also is sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission, New York City Parks and local groups.

The photos have been displayed in other U.S. cities, including Kanas City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.