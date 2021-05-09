New owners restoring, upgrading Wigwam Village DON SERGENT, Bowling Green Daily News May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 11:14 a.m.
1 of9 Keith Stone and Megan Smith, the new owners of Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Ky., sit on a set of red chairs outside one of the newly restored teepee-like motel rooms on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The inn has been open to visitors since March. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Restorations continue on the 15 teepee-like motel rooms and surrounding property at Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Ky., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The inn's new owners, Keith Stone and Megan Smith, recently unveiled the historic neon "Sleep in a Wigwam" sign, which was refurbished at Louisville's Rueff Sign Company. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 The Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 inn's new owners, Keith Stone and Megan Smith, continue work to restore the 15 teepee-like motel rooms and the surrounding property Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cave City, Ky. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 is seen with newly restored teepee-like motel rooms Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cave City, Ky. The inn's new owners, Keith Stone and Megan Smith, continue the work to restore the 15 teepee-like motel rooms and the surrounding property. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Restorations continue on the 15 teepee-like motel rooms and surrounding property at Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Ky., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The historic neon "Sleep in a Wigwam" sign was refurbished at Louisville's Rueff Sign Company and recently unveiled. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Keith Stone and Megan Smith, the new owners of Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Ky., sit on a set of red chairs outside one of the newly restored teepee-like motel rooms on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The historic neon "Sleep in a Wigwam" sign on the property was refurbished at Louisville's Rueff Sign Company. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A sign stands at the entrance to Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, Ky., on Thursday, April 29, 2021, inviting visitors to a celebratory open house event as the inn's new owners, Keith Stone and Megan Smith, continue work to restore the 15 teepee-like motel rooms and the surrounding property. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Grace Ramey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CAVE CITY, Ky. (AP) — What some might see as a curiosity, Greg Davis of the Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission sees as a valuable contributor to his city’s economy.
So much so that Davis has gladly endorsed an investment in the Cave City property being branded as Historic Wigwam Village No. 2 that will help its new owners restore the historic inn and its 15 teepee-like motel rooms to a modern-day version of their glory days.
Written By
DON SERGENT, Bowling Green Daily News