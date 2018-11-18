New memorial for Nevada residents killed in wars damaged

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A memorial honoring 895 Nevada residents who have died in wars and conflicts dating to the Civil War has been damaged days after its dedication.

The Nevada Appeal reports the Battle Born Memorial on the Capitol grounds suffered cosmetic damage last week just three days after Gov. Brian Sandoval dedicated it.

The damage was reportedly caused by four teens, two riding BMX bicycles and two on Razor scooters. It includes cracks to three slabs of the black granite platform that stretches the length of the memorial.

Police say the juvenile suspects were recorded on video cameras located between the memorial and the Supreme Court building.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made.

