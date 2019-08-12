New member appointed to Westport RTM

Sal Liccione has been deeply invested in Westport since he was a kid. Sal Liccione has been deeply invested in Westport since he was a kid. Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New member appointed to Westport RTM 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — For the third time this year, and second time this summer, the Representative Town Meeting will have a new member join its ranks.

Westporter Sal Liccione will be sworn in as a member of the RTM on Tuesday, replacing Charles Carey of District 9, who recently moved to New York City. Carey formally turned in his resignation letter on Aug. 1.

Liccione, 42, qualified to fill the vacancy per the Town Charter rule which states a candidate who received at least 45 percent of the highest vote-getter in the last election can fill a vacancy. In the 2017 elections, Liccione received 262 votes, or 48 percent of the highest vote-getter.

“My main thing is I want to represent my district very good,” Liccione said. “Even as a constituent I’ve always spoken up.”

Liccione’s appointment represents a year of change for the RTM. In July, Lisa Newman replaced Lee Arthurs in District 8 after Arthurs moved to New York City. Richard Jaffe also replaced Diane Cady of District 1 in February when Cady moved to Colorado.

Despite the recent appointment, Liccione will not be an incumbent in this year’s election. Liccione, who has ran for the RTM four times before, has already taken a petition out to be on this year’s election ballot.

Petitions became available on July 24 and are still available for residents at the town clerk’s office until Sept. 10. In order to be placed on a ballot, petitioners need 25 signatures from their district.

With election season well on its way, Liccione will have some time to adjust in his new role. The RTM, which is the town’s legislative body, has three meetings remaining before the November election.

“I’m hoping to do a great job for the next few months and hopefully get a chance to continue on in November,” Liccione said.

In the meantime, he said he hopes to have a meeting with the selectmen, the deputy fire chief and the Department of Public Works. If re-elected, Liccione also has some initiatives he looks to get behind.

“I want to push for public transit in town and I think we need more sidewalks,” Liccione said, adding he would love to see an economic director established in town.

With recent visits by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Liccione said an economic director could help show what the town has to offer. The position could also help in getting money from the state for small local businesses, he said.

For the moment, however, Liccione said he is just happy to take in his new role.

“I’m very excited, “Liccione said. “I get to represent the town and my district.”