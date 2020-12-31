New laws: Tougher rules for Louisiana car accident lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana motorists filing car accident lawsuits will encounter tougher rules to win damage awards, under a new law championed by the state's business lobby that takes effect Friday and that backers hope will lower the state's hefty insurance premiums.
The law sponsored by Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder — the most high-profile of two dozen statutes taking effect with the new year — is aimed at lessening the money people can receive from insurance companies and businesses in crash lawsuits.