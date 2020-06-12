New host unit commander takes post at Nellis base near Vegas

The host military unit at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada has a new commander.

Col. Todd Dyer assumed the role of 99th Air Base Wing leader Thursday from Col. Cavan Craddock during a ceremony at the facility outside Las Vegas.

The base has 5,300 service members in six wings, 52 tenant units and 14,000 personnel, plus the vast Nevada Test and Training Range complex in central Nevada.

Craddock had been base commander since May 2018. He is retiring after 25 years in the Air Force.

Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, presided over a ceremony that was closed to the media and most base employees due to coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

Dyer, an F-15E combat pilot, has received awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor. His previous assignment was vice commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

Nellis hosts top air-to-air combat training for U.S. Air Force and allied pilots, along with varied air, space and cyber weapons school programs.