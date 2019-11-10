New group charged to come up with recycling solutions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new group has been charged with finding ways to improve recycling efforts in Connecticut and lower costs for cities and towns.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz's Blue Ribbon Panel on Recycling is scheduled to hold its first meeting Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities in March said municipalities across the state have seen municipal recycling move from being a revenue generator for their communities to a growing expense as the market price for recyclables has collapsed. In January 2018, China stopped accepted lower-grade recyclables, leaving many communities in the U.S. without a market.

The conference gave the example of Bridgeport, where recycling shifted from a $129,000 revenue generator to a nearly $400,000 expense. And North Haven had gone from paying no cost to $70 per ton.