New delay for Georgia nuclear reactors as costs mount

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. is pushing back the startup date for its two new nuclear reactors near Augusta, saying it's still redoing sloppy construction work and that contractors still aren't meeting deadlines.
The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. now says the third reactor at Plant Vogtle won't start generating electricity until sometime between July and September of next year. Previously the company said it would start in June at the latest. The fourth reactor won't come online until sometime between April and June of 2023.