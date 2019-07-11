New condor chick confirmed at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Biologists have confirmed there's a new baby condor at Zion National Park in southwest Utah.

Park rangers said Tuesday they estimate the California condor hatched in May, nestled in a crevice of a sweeping red-rock cliff.

It is the 1,000 chick born since the start of recovery program to bring the species back from the brink of extinction in 1982.

If the chick survives, it will be Utah's first successful hatchling. Baby condors typically make their first flight after six months but might stay in the nesting area for up to a year.

The condor's parents are the only identified breeding pair in Zion, and are estimated to have been together two years.

The female was born in 2006 at the San Diego Zoo and the male hatched in 2009 in Boise, Idaho.