New college courses teach about civil rights leader Vivian

ATLANTA (AP) — At least seven colleges in Georgia and one in Louisiana are now offering classes about the late civil rights leader Rev. C.T. Vivian, and those involved in creating the curriculum hope to expand that number to at least 50 schools by next year, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal campaigns for equality, died last year at the age of 95. The effort to teach college students about him is being led by longtime friends and educators, according to the AJC.