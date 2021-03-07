New children's hospital set to open in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A new hospital for children opening up this week in Savannah includes features like a comfort dog, stuffed animals and play areas to help kids going through illness and medical procedures feel more comfortable.

The Savannah Morning News reported that the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital will have 50 beds as well as 18 in the emergency room. The newspaper said the facility is the only free-standing children's hospital in coastal Georgia. Patients are slated to begin arriving on March 11.