New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 1:58 p.m.
Almost 120 years ago, African American domestic workers settled in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, where they held Fourth of July parades, patronized shops on Horne Street and lived for several generations in what seemed like a small town within the big city.
But many young families started moving away at the end of the last century, leaving behind small frame houses ready for renovation. An economic boom in Fort Worth helped make that possible. Hispanics who came from Mexico and Central America to work in construction, manufacturing and service jobs moved in, refurbished the homes and helped revitalize the area.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI and MIKE SCHNEIDER