WESTPORT — Public comment is being sought on a proposed cell tower at 92 Greens Farms Road, a site where a similar proposal failed seven years ago.

The wireless communications company Tarpon Towers is proposing a structure on the private property that includes a roughly 124-foot-tall monopole tower (a type of cell tower), with a new 35-by-64-foot gravel-based fenced equipment compound.

“An access drive and underground electrical and telephone service will extend from Greens Farms Road,” read a news release from the town. “The new tower and equipment compound will allow for the future co-location of multiple service providers.”

In 2014, another company, North Atlantic Towers, proposed a tower facility at this same location, an attempt that was met with resistance by many neighbors, who held a protest at the site, claiming the project wasn’t necessary. North Atlantic eventually stopped pursuing the project.

Although the proposed tower facility location is at a private residence, under state law, the Connecticut Siting Council has exclusive jurisdiction over telecommunication facilities, meaning the local planning and zoning commission doesn’t have oversight.

“As noted, we have dealt with this specific request once before,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said in a news release. “It is at the very preliminary stage of a larger process.”

He said if the application goes forward, Tarpon Towers would be expected to file a petition with the CSC and seek consultation with the Westport officials.

“It is anticipated that the town attorney will seek to understand the necessity of the proposed tower facilities, as well as whether other sites may be available,” Marpe said in his statment. “Depending upon timing and procedure, eventually, there would be a public hearing on the matter. The town will make every reasonable effort to keep the public apprised of additional requests for input or revisions to the proposed plans.”

Those wishing to make public comments regarding potential effects of the proposed structure on historic properties may submit them to All-Points Technology Corporation; Attention: Jennifer Young Gaudet; 567 Vauxhall Street Extension, Suite 311; Waterford, CT 06285. People can also call 860-663-1697 ext. 231 or email jyounggaudet@allpointstech.com.