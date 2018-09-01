New casino in Rhode Island opens to the public

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new casino in Rhode Island has opened to the public.

WPRI-TV reports that hundreds of people lined up at Twin River's Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton well before its 10 a.m. opening Saturday.

The casino has 1,000 slot machines and 32 table games. It's replacing the Newport Grand slots parlor, which closed Tuesday.

Sports betting is expected to begin in Rhode Island in mid-November. The state recently agreed to a contract with Providence-based technology vendor IGT to run sports betting at Twin River's casino in Lincoln and the Tiverton casino.

The Tiverton property includes an 84-room hotel.

The casino will operate around-the-clock for one year, after which a review will determine whether to make the hours permanent.

Local officials have praised the project for generating jobs and adding revenue.