New cadets march back to West Point after training 6 weeks
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — New cadets at West Point are capping six weeks of intense training with a 12-mile road march.
About 1,200 cadets will march Monday morning from a local camp to the U.S. Military Academy.
The trek is called the March Back. It's the traditional end to Cadet Basic Training, a rigorous six-week program designed to prepare newcomers for entry into the Corps of Cadets.
Members of West Point's Class of 2022 will be officially accepted into the corps on Aug. 18.
