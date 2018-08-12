New cadets march back to West Point after training 6 weeks

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — New cadets at West Point are capping six weeks of intense training with a 12-mile road march.

About 1,200 cadets will march Monday morning from a local camp to the U.S. Military Academy.

The trek is called the March Back. It's the traditional end to Cadet Basic Training, a rigorous six-week program designed to prepare newcomers for entry into the Corps of Cadets.

Members of West Point's Class of 2022 will be officially accepted into the corps on Aug. 18.