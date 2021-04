WESTPORT — Though it just opened on Saturday, Unsubscribed at 26 Main Street is already proving to be a popular spot.

Customers are happy to see springtime bringing several new businesses to downtown — an area that’s been suffering somewhat in reputation the last couple of years due to a glut of empty storefronts.

Following the success of its first store in East Hampton, N.Y., last year, Unsubscribed has brought Westport a clothing, jewelry and accessory boutique with a philosophy of social consciousness. This is the new line’s second location in the country.

“We set out to create a brand that embodies a socially conscious laid-back nature, and our team designs products that speak to the kind and free-spirited woman,” said Jennifer Foyle, chief creative officer of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., the parent corporation. “We’re ready to welcome the Main Street shopper into the new calming space.”

The Main Street location formerly belonged to LF Stores.

“I think it’s a great addition to the stores in Westport,” said Jordan Green of Westport, who paid her first visit to the store on Saturday afternoon.

“I think it’s a really good price point,” she said.

Green’s mother, Suzanne Zarrilli, owned and operated Wish List in Westport for 20 years, so she inherited her own eye for a good boutique.

“The pieces are pretty unique, but also wearable,” she said of the items at Unsubscribed. “They’re not trying too hard. There are a lot of basics here.”

Foyle said Westport was an ideal location for the new store.

“Our customer appreciates minimalism, is inspired by the ease of dressing comfortably and embraces our product offering of slow-fashion styles that are intended to be worn and loved forever,” Foyle said. “Westport has a laid-back feel blended with a beachy vibe, making it the ideal spot for our consciously-made private label product, and partner brands.”

She said the store is centered on ethical production practices, which are important to local customers.

Christina McVaney, of Westport and the past president of the Westport Woman’s Club, also popped in with her family to check out the new store.

“I think it’s great,” she said.

“I’m just excited about the new places that are opening up,” she said, including incoming restaurants, ice cream and gelato stores. “They’ll really bring people to the downtown area.”

Holly Evans, of Newtown, said she’s glad to see the empty stores being filled again.

“It’s nice to have another store on Main Street,” she said.

Other customers also enjoyed the new products.

“I thought there was cute stuff in the window,” Devon Valera, of Fairfield, who was drawn inside. “I love this part of town and always love to pop into the new stores. It’s always fun to see what’s new in the area.”