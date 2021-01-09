New arts hub in Norwalk fulfills dream of late Westport attorney Jan. 9, 2021 Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 11:57 a.m.
The Norwalk Arts Space Friday, January 7, 2021, in Norwalk, Conn. The Norwalk Arts Space is preparing to open sometime this spring and is beginning to take applications for artists in residence and fellows who will display their art there. The space is intended to serve as a free hub for arts of all kinds. The idea came from Westport attorney Alexandra Korry who died of ovarian cancer in September. Now her husband Robin is working to make sure her dream is still realized.
Benches at The Norwalk Arts Space Friday, January 7, 2021, in Norwalk, Conn. The Norwalk Arts Space is preparing to open sometime this spring and is beginning to take applications for artists in residence and fellows who will display their art there. The space is intended to serve as a free hub for arts of all kinds. The idea came from Westport attorney Alexandra Korry who died of ovarian cancer in September. Now her husband Robin (who will be there to give you a tour) is working to make sure her dream is still realized.
NORWALK — A Westport lawyer’s vision of a public arts space in Norwalk will soon be coming to life.
The Norwalk Art Space on West Avenue plans to open this spring as a free hub for local arts and artists, providing classes for high school students and art performances and exhibitions for the rest of the community.
Erin Kayata is the city hall reporter for the Norwalk Hour. She previously covered education for the Stamford Advocate. Erin got her start covering Darien and New Canaan for the weekly papers there. Before that, she worked at the Boston Globe as part of their co-op program. Erin grew up in southeastern Massachusetts and graduated from Emerson College with a degree in journalism.