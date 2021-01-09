Skip to main content
New arts hub in Norwalk fulfills dream of late Westport attorney

Erin Kayata
NORWALK — A Westport lawyer’s vision of a public arts space in Norwalk will soon be coming to life.

The Norwalk Art Space on West Avenue plans to open this spring as a free hub for local arts and artists, providing classes for high school students and art performances and exhibitions for the rest of the community.

Westport attorney Alexandra Davern Korry bought what was once a Persian rug store in late 2019 with a vision of turning the space into a public space for local arts and arts education. According to her husband Robin Panovka, Korry was drawn to the space due to its location near Mathews Park, Stepping Stones and the Print Museum.

Korry died in September of ovarian cancer before getting to see her dream realized. Panovka, along with his and Korry’s daughters, Rebecca and Sarah, decided to commit to bringing Korry’s vision to life and launching the space.

