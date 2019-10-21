New area code coming in 217 territory in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A new area code is being added to the 217 territory in central Illinois.

The area code will be 447. The Illinois Commerce Commission says new phone numbers with the new area code won't start until after March 29, 2021.

Current phone customers will keep 217.

The 217 area code covers 36 counties in Illinois and includes Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Decatur, Danville, Quincy and Rantoul.