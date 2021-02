WESTPORT — Ellen Johnston was surprised on Monday when she learned she would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1.

“I didn’t think it was probably going to be until May,” said Johnston, the head coach and director of competitive swimming for the Westport Weston Family YMCA.

She said she doesn’t expect the vaccine to change her behavior or plans at all. She will still follow all of the state’s COVID guidelines, and coaching doesn’t give her much time for plans outside of the pool.

“It’s more of an ease of mind,” said Johnston, who lives in Fairfield.

Essential workers and people with pre-existing conditions had been considered as part of the next group, but on Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced those two categories presented a lot of challenges and questions about who would qualify.

Instead, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to the schools and child care, as well as those 55 to 64 years old beginning March 1.

Lamont said 96 percent of the COVID-related deaths occurred in those over the age of 50.

“Age is a key determinant in terms of risk of fatalities, complications, hospitalizations — all of the things we’re desperately trying to avoid,” he said.

The new plan expands to those 45 and older on March 22, those at least 35 on April 12 and those at least 16 on May 3.

The new age change meant Johnston and thousands of others across the state were now next in line.

She said she plans to register and sign up for the vaccine beginning next week, though she expects many others will also be doing the same thing.

Johnston said she doesn’t usually get sick. She has never had the flu shot and never gotten the flu, but knew she wanted to get the COVID vaccine when it was available.

She oversees 220 competitive swimmers between the ages of 6 and 23 and said the vaccine is good news for them too, especially the older ones because it could mean the chance for swimming to become more social again.

“It will make things more comfortable,” Johnston said.

She said the team has continued to have meets in-house following the state guidelines. Parents have been sending her emails expressing gratitude at seeing their children smile as they get out of the pool.

“Swimming has been important for physical and mental well-being,” Johnston said. “Our attendance has been great.”