New Yorkers looking to heat homes this winter can get help

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers seeking help with heating their homes this winter can apply for $388 million in federal funding.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $726 of monthly assistance depending on income, household size and how they heat their home. A family of four with an annual gross income of over $57,000 could qualify.

The state’s Home Energy Assistance Program says it helped nearly 1.5 million households last year.

New Yorkers at risk of having their heat shut off or running out of fuel can also apply for additional one-time emergency assistance starting Jan. 2.

Applicants should contact their local department of social services.