New York man charged with mail theft

WESTPORT — A 22-year-old Manhattan man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal mail.

On June 6 at 3 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle traveling eastbound on Post Road East, but lost sight of the vehicle after it made evasive maneuvers. Due to recent thefts from mailboxes, the officer went directly to the Green Farms Post Office where he observed the same vehicle parked in the front, occupied by four individuals.

According to police, the driver attempted to drive around the vehicle, but the officer was able to block it from fleeing. All four suspects then fled on foot toward the railroad tracks, police said. With the assistance of a Norwalk K-9 unit, one suspect, identified as Christopher Hiraldo, was apprehended.

A torn open envelope was found on the ground where the officer had first encountered the suspect vehicle on Post Office Lane, and equipment commonly used by mail thieves was observed in the suspect vehicle, police said.

Hiraldo was charged with sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and two counts of interfering with an officer: non-assaultive.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned Hiraldo had an outstanding extraditable arrest warrant out of the Bergen County sherrif’s office in New Jersey. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and held in lieu of $100,000 bond. He was then transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk Court for arraignment.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

